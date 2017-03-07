Did Julia Roberts almost die of an overdose in Pretty Woman?

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts-starred in Pretty Woman, the 1990s iconic film, not only had a hard time getting made, but it was almost an entirely different and a “pretty dark” movie.

“I can’t tell you how much time was spent debating,” former Disney studio head Jeffrey Katzenberg said at a question and answer session earlier this week.

He added: “As a script, Pretty Woman was an R-rated movie about a hooker on Hollywood Boulevard. By the way, in the original version – it’s pretty dark – I think she died of an overdose.”

“So convincing (people) that we should make that at the Walt Disney Co, and that it’s a fairy tale and a princes’s movie, a lot of people had a hard time seeing it. But, as they say, the rest is history.”

The Garry Marshall directorial tells the story of a man – in a legal business – who needs an escort for some social events. He hires a prostitute and they ultimately fall in love with each other.