Did Julia Roberts almost die of an overdose in Pretty Woman?

45 mins ago BY Agencies
Did Julia Roberts almost die of an overdose in Pretty Woman

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts-starred in Pretty Woman, the 1990s iconic film, not only had a hard time getting made, but it was almost an entirely different and a “pretty dark” movie.

“I can’t tell you how much time was spent debating,” former Disney studio head Jeffrey Katzenberg said at a question and answer session earlier this week.

He added: “As a script, Pretty Woman was an R-rated movie about a hooker on Hollywood Boulevard. By the way, in the original version – it’s pretty dark – I think she died of an overdose.”

“So convincing (people) that we should make that at the Walt Disney Co, and that it’s a fairy tale and a princes’s movie, a lot of people had a hard time seeing it. But, as they say, the rest is history.”

The Garry Marshall directorial tells the story of a man – in a legal business – who needs an escort for some social events. He hires a prostitute and they ultimately fall in love with each other.

 



Top