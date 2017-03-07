Crime file: man tortured to death in Islamabad

A man had allegedly been tortured to death by five people in Bhara Kahu.

According to media reports, Zarina, a resident of Makkah town told the police that five persons including Nasir Khan, Ikram, Ayyub, Dadai Kan and Toor Khan subjected her husband Saed Roze and later shot him dead.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

One motorcyclist was killed and the other got injured when a dumper hit a motorcycle near Tarnol. According to media reports, Aqib Hussain told Tarnol police that he and his cousin Muhammad Irfan were going on their motorcycle when an overspeeding truck driven by some unknown driver hit their motorcycle.

Muhammad Irfan died on the spot and he sustained serious injuries, he added. Police have registered case and started an investigation.

Dead body recovered: A dead body of an unknown youth has been found on Korang road within the jurisdiction of Secretariat police.

According to media reports, police said no mark of any injury was found on the body of the youth which leads to the suspicion that the victim was a drug addict.

The police have taken the body into their custody and an inspector of homicide unit has started an investigation.

The body has been shifted to polyclinic for post-mortem.