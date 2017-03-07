CDA constitutes committee for transparent allotment of residences

Islamabad: In order to ensure transparent allotment of official residences, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established a house allotment committee.

According to media reports, the respective committee will be comprised of a chairman, three members and one secretary.

DG administration of the CDA will be the chairman of the committee, director enforcement, director maintenance and director security will be the members and director administration will hold the position of a secretary in the committee.

A circular had been issued in this regard under the directives of CDA Member Administration Muhammad Yasir Peerzada. The employees had been directed to fill up the respective form and file it in the office of the director administration.