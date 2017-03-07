Beaconhouse to hold 2-day event ‘A World of Tomorrow’ on March 12

Islamabad: ‘A World of Tomorrow’, the international festival of ideas which is part of School of Tomorrow (SOT) Events, will be held on March 11-12, 2017 at the Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad.

SOT Events are organised by Beaconhouse and are free and open to the public. They have previously been held in Karachi and Lahore in 2015 and 2016. The latest two-day event in Islamabad will feature over 40 sessions and more than 150 speakers from Pakistan and around the world, including scholars, celebrities, policy-makers, artists, performers, environmentalists, social activists and media persons.

‘A World of Tomorrow’ will include panel discussions, celebrity conversations, debates, workshops, an interactive science and art exhibition, comedy, puppetry, a mushaira and a musical concert. The future of societies and learning will be explored through the dimensions of innovation in technology, social inclusion, balanced global development, traditional and emerging forms of expression as well as personal, local and global security.

This event is the only one of its kind in Pakistan; maintaining a future-oriented, outcome-based perspective, it remains both relevant and engaging by catering to a wide range of interests and ages.