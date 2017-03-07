Avalanche hits French ski slope, engulfing many skiers: police

FRANCE: An avalanche swamped a ski slope in the popular French Alps resort of Tignes on Tuesday, engulfing “many” skiers, police said.

Rescue workers and sniffer dogs are being deployed and staff at the sprawling resort are being mobilised, a journalist said at the scene.

“According to witnesses there are many people under the avalanche,” a police spokesman said.

Poor visibility is so far preventing the deployment of helicopters.

The avalanche hit at about 10:00 am (0900 GMT).

Tuesday’s avalanche risk – normally assessed only for off-piste and closed slopes – was at four on a scale of five.

At level five, all slopes are closed.

An avalanche killed four people who were exploring an off-piste section in the same area on February 13.