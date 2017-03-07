Asian development bank country director calls on Shehbaz Sharif

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Dr Werner E Liepach called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday and discussed the progress made on various projects underway with the cooperation of the ADB in Punjab.

Liepach congratulated the chief minister on successfully holding the final match of the Pakistan Supper League and said that the government’s arrangements had been essential for the success of the match, adding that the event had send a positive message to all.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the successful was made possible due to the cooperation of all the concerned departments, adding that the whole nation had displayed exemplary unity on the occasion.

The ADB chief also expressed the bank’s willingness to assist the Punjab government for its purple and blue line projects during the meeting.

The chief minister acknowledged that the ADB had been an important partner of the government for financing various projects, and said that the cooperation of the ADB was very welcome.

Liepach informed the chief minister about the progress of various projects continuing with the cooperation of the ADB and said that the bank will extend all out cooperation for converting Punjab’s schools to solar power. Cooperation in irrigation, clean energy solutions, and other sectors will also be extended, he added.

Provincial Minister for Finance Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, the planning and development chairman, the secretaries of concerned departments and other officials were also present on the occasion.