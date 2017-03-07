Appointment of State Bank deputy governor challenged in IHC

Hearing a petition, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani challenged the appointment of State Bank Deputy Governor Saeed Ahmed, issuing notices to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the finance secretary, FIA DG and the State Bank of Pakistan governor, here on Monday.

Petitioner’s counsel Advocate GM Chaudhary said in his petition that the appointment of the deputy governor was made against PPRA rules. Furthermore, the petition alleges that Saeed Ahmad has dual nationalities and is involved in money laundering activities for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Chaudhary argued that prayed that all efforts be directed to take appropriate action against the deputy governor and that his name be put on the exit control list. Justice Kiani ordered that notices be issued to all concerned parties to ensure their presence at the next hearing, in person or through a representative.

Last year PTI Chairman Imran Khan levelled similar money laundering allegations against Saeed Ahmed. However, the deputy governor dismissed the allegations, citing his foreign qualifications and extensive work experience abroad as justification for his appointment.

Interestingly, the petition comes at a time when Saeed Ahmed has surfaced as a favourite for becoming the next president of the National Bank of Pakistan. He also courted controversy before, when his appointment as HBFC chairman invited ire from many parliamentarians back in 2015.

Presently, Saeed Ahmed is managing portfolios of financial markets, Islamic banking, development finance, it, payment systems, and special initiative groups at the State Bank of Pakistan.