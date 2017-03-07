An increase in illegal immigration in Pakistan

IMMIGRATION policy is supervised by the Interior Minister of Pakistan through the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports. Under the laws pertaining to immigration, most immigrants are not eligible for citizenship or permanent residency. However, an exception exists in two cases, if the immigrant is married to a citizen of Pakistan or an immigrant is a commonwealth citizen who has invested a minimum amount of PKR 5 million in the local economy. According to a data, illegal immigrants comprise 2 million Bangladeshis, 2.5 million Afghans and 0.5 million nationals including Africans, Iranians, Iraqis and people from Myanmars. Further, immigrants have no prove of any authorised document issued by the government of Pakistan. Personal Identification Secure Comparison Evaluation System (PISCES) can be an effective way of keeping a check and balance. They should have an appropriate system of bio-metric facility, introduction of Machine Readable Passports, black-listing of traffickers and installation of Human Trafficking Information System. Immediate measures should be taken to check and balance the flow of immigrants in Pakistan.

Javeria Bano

Karachi