14 suspects including one Afghan arrested in Islamabad

Islamabad police along with Pakistan Rangers and other security agencies on Tuesday conducted search operation in Tarnol area and arrested 14 suspects, including an Afghan national.

Officers of Islamabad Police, Pakistan Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Tarnol including Dhok Kashmirian, Dhok Ramzania and its adjacent areas.

During search operation under the supervision of SP (Saddar) and participated by SHO Tarnol and other police officials, 140 houses were searched and 14 suspects were held.

The nabbed persons have been shifted to the relevant police station for further investigation.

In another operation, Islamabad Police have arrested five proclaimed offenders who were wanted to police in various cases, a police spokesman said.

The police officials have been told to accelerate efforts for arresting those who are at large after committing crimes. Following his directions, a special campaign was launched and teams were constituted under supervision of SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to ensure the arrests of proclaimed offenders.

One of the teams, led by Station House Officer Secretariat police station, Inspector Hakim Khan arrested three proclaimed offenders identified as Sohail, Siraj Khan and Adil. They were wanted in a murder case registered with Secretariat police station on June 20, 2011.