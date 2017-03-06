Twitter brimming with congratulatory messages for Peshwar Zalmi

12 mins ago BY Web Desk
Peshawar Zalmi captain Darran Sammi (C) celebrates with teammate Hassan Ali (C) after dismissal of Quetta Gladiators batsman Ahmed Shehzad during the final cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at The Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images)

Twitterati from all walks of life wrote congratulatory messages for Peshawar Zalmi, who won the second edition of PSL after defeating Quetta Gladiators in an exciting final last night (Sunday).



Top