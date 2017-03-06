Twitter brimming with congratulatory messages for Peshwar Zalmi

Twitterati from all walks of life wrote congratulatory messages for Peshawar Zalmi, who won the second edition of PSL after defeating Quetta Gladiators in an exciting final last night (Sunday).

Congrats Zalmi. Well played Gladiators to final. Cricket and People of Pakistan’s resolve 2 defeat terrorism wins. Great job PCB & GofPunjab — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) March 5, 2017

Congratulations to Peshawar Zalmi on winning the PSL final. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 5, 2017

Congratulations to Pakistani nation and PCB for a successful PSL. Hats off to Peshawar Zalmi on winning a historic final.#CricketComesHome — Siraj ul Haq (@SirajOfficial) March 5, 2017

Congratulations @PeshawarZalmi

Fanastic performance👍🏻

Thanks to all foreign players 4 coming to Lhr & sending out positive message!#QGvPZ — Syeda Nain Abidi (@SyedaNain18) March 5, 2017

Congratulations to #PeshawarZalmi. Big Thanks to overseas Players to come over Pakistan & well played @KamiAkmal23 bro#PakistanZindabad🇵🇰 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 5, 2017

Congratulations #PeshawarZalmi! Can’t help but be emotional. grew up watching int. cricket in stadiums & hope it happens again soon! #HBLPSL — adnanmalik (@adnanmalik) March 5, 2017

Congratulations to @PeshawarZalmi Alhamdulillah really happy moment for all of Peshawar zalmi fans and team

@darrensammy88 @JAfridi10 — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) March 5, 2017

Congratulations to @TheRealPCB @thePSLt20 and specially @najamsethi on this historic achievement..we brought cricket back to pakisatan, — sohail tanveer (@sohailmalik614) March 5, 2017

Congratulations to @KamiAkmal23 on being the top scorer in #PSL2017 — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) March 5, 2017

Hard luck @TeamQuetta u guys had a wonderful tournament.Must have been hard playing with totelly new combination. thank u @TeamQuetta — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) March 5, 2017