Tribunal formed to probe Sharjeel, Latif ‘fixing’ case

LAHORE: Pakistan on Monday formed a three-member tribunal headed by a retired judge to investigate a spot-fixing case allegedly involving two players in a recent T20 league match.

Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were unceremoniously sent home after the first match of the Pakistan Super League last month and were later charged in a corruption probe that threatened to undermine the tournament.

British police have arrested three suspects in connection with the case including discarded Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed, who was released on bail.

Shaharyar Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, said former Lahore high court judge Asghar Haider would head the inquiry.

“A three-member tribunal has been formed under Justice Haider and its members will be Tauqir Zia and Wasim Bari,” Khan told AFP.

Zia is a former military general who also headed the board between 1999 and 2003, while Bari is an ex-Pakistan captain and manager.

If convicted, both players face life bans for violating the board’s anti-corruption code by allegedly meeting a suspicious man linked to an international betting syndicate.

They were provisionally suspended last month but both deny the charges.

Sharjeel Khan was a fast-rising opener, having hit three half-centuries during Pakistan’s last one-day series in Australia. He was also contracted to play for Leicestershire in this year’s T20 blast.

The 27-year-old had played one Test, 25 ODIs and 15 T20Is for Pakistan.

Latif was part of Pakistan’s team in last year’s World T20 in India. He has so far played five ODIs and 15 T20Is.