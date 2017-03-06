Supreme Court orders removal of KWSB managing director

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday ordered immediate removal of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing Director Misbahuddin Farid.

The order issued in the sanitation case at Karachi registry stated that the MD was holding the cadre post while being a non-technical cadre officer. The top court directed that a qualified officer should be appointed instead.

The apex court also ordered removal of secretaries law and irrigation department and appointment of eligible officers by tomorrow.

Farid was first appointed on the position on April 27, 2009 and was removed in 2013 on the orders of Sindh High Court after his promotion to the rank of chief engineer was challenged. However, he was reappointed in 2015 following the departure of Sajjad Hussain Abbasi from the post.

The MD resigned in 2012 following scathing criticism against the water board for allowing the commercial sale of water in Karachi. His resignation, however, wasn’t accepted by Agha Siraj Durrani, then provincial local government minister. Later, Farid staged a press conference and blamed the police for the presence of illegal hydrants in the city.