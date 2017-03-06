Sindh Assembly approves local government amendment bill

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday approved the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2017 restricting the members elected on reserved seats to remove the elected chairman of the union councils and union committees who are directly elected by the people.

The bill was presented by Local Government Sindh Minister Jam Khan Shoro.

Speaking on the bill, the Sindh minister said that with the passage of this bill the way of horse trading at the local councils could be stopped and democracy would flourish.