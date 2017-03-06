SC Registrar Office to monitor Aamir Liaquat’s show

The apex court on Monday stated it will be monitoring Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s programme ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga’ on Bol News.

The court asked the anchor to send a transcript of his show to the registrar’s office on a daily basis. He was also warned that contempt proceedings would be initiated against him if he aired any programme that promoted hate.

The anchor had, before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar of the apex court, stated he would not conduct any programme that could promote hate or go against the ideology of Pakistan.

The court also asked the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to decide all previous complaints received against Amir Liaquat within four days. The bench also decided to interpret PEMRA’s power which allowed the organisation to ban any TV programme over violation of its provisions.