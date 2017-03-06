Rigging allegations: ECP seeks action against PTI lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday said that the commission members would not take part in any meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms until an action was taken against the PTI lawmakers for breaching the rule of procedure of the committee meeting.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) in his letter to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Saddiq said that the ECP took part in a number of meetings with the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms with good intentions to bring meaningful reforms in the electoral system.

The ruckus was observed in the committee’s meeting, on Thursday, when the PTI lawmakers accused the election commission of pre-poll rigging which prompted the ECP members to walk out of the proceedings.

The CEC said in the letter, during proceedings of the 77th meeting of the sub-committee of the parliamentary committee, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Shireen Mazari with well-planned move to put the agenda on back burner resorted to unnecessary allegations of pre-poll rigging on the commission, prompting the ECP members to walk out of the proceeding.

Moreover, PTI senator Shibli Faraz submitted a privilege motion in the Senate Secretariat on the issue; both the members violated the rule of procedures of the committee meeting, he added.

Hence, they demanded the NA speaker to take action against the violators.