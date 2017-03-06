Punjab Group of Colleges distributes 30,000 helmets among students

In order to save students from fatal accidents and realise its social responsibility, the Punjab Group of Colleges recently launched a road safety awareness campaign, through which 30,000 helmets were distributed among its students in the province.

All campuses organized special ceremonies for the helmets distributions, where chief traffic officers were invited as chief guests. In their addresses, they highlighted the importance of following traffic rules and said that it has been observed that the ratio of people losing their lives in road accidents is much more than other accidents. They encouraged the students to use helmets as they reduce the chances of fatal accidents. They appreciated the initiative taken by the Punjab Group of Colleges and hoped that other institutions will follow in their footsteps and contribute in making motorcycling a safe activity.