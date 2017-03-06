PSL final held amidst tight security

Lahore: The final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi was concluded peacefully at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Sunday.

Fortunately, no inconvenient situation was faced by the people on roads as law enforcers and traffic police succeeded in implementing the traffic plan. Though five-tier security arrangements were made by law enforcers to avoid any unwanted incident and many roads adjacent to Gaddafi Stadium were also cordoned off, but no complaints were registered by the citizens.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif personally reviewed the security situation on a helicopter. Prior to the opening ceremony of the match, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally reviewed the security arrangements of different roads of the city.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Sunday said that sports promote peace. In a tweet, he wished good luck to both teams participating in the PSL-2 final. He welcomed the foreign players participating in the match and foreign guests, who reached Pakistan to become part of the event.

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif congratulated the whole nation on the successful holding of Pakistan Super League final in Lahore. He appreciated the services rendered by Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and other related departments to make this national event successful. He said that the enthusiasm and discipline showed by the fans in the final match is appreciable.

As per decision, the match was held in a fool proof security which can be named as an unprecedented security ever provided to any team in the recent history of Pakistan. The surroundings streets of the venue were blocked by placing barbed wires and barriers on entrances.

To cope with any untoward incident, two helicopters were used for surveillance of the venue and all the spectators on their way to the stadium. High resolution closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras were installed by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority on all roads leading to the stadiums. For round the clock surveillance, a special desk was formed at the Qurban Police Lines under the supervision of a superintendent of police (SP).

At least 15,000 policemen were deployed to provide fool proof security for the event and match lovers. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Amin Waince and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations Haider Ashraf remained vigilant to review the security situation. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Sukheraq held a meeting at the Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines to review the security strategy along with other police officials.

To deal with any emergency situation, Rescue 1122 had deployed 300 emergency medical technicians, 21 ambulances, 12 fire engines and four rescue vans. At least 30 mobile rescue posts were also present in and around Gaddafi Stadium.

The district government had put all efforts to keep the roads clean during the festival, particularly all roads leading to the stadium, while beautiful flowers and plants were placed on both sides of the roads. Canal road from Muslim Town to Mall Road was decorated with colourful lights.

Even though the government banned the screening of the final on big screens, cricket lovers had installed big screens in their localities where they enjoyed the event with their friends and families.

A resident of Johar Town, Zia had arranged big screen at his roof-top where at least 100 spectators, family and friends, were invited to watch the match. “I have arranged this event after failing to buy the tickets for the final,” he told Pakistan Today, adding that he was ready to bear any consequences for violating the ban.

Such arrangements were also observed at different spots in the city. Many hotels, clubs and hostels made special arrangements for the visitors. The Lahore Press Club also facilitated the families of the members by putting up a big screen in the club premises.

To facilitate the spectators, Careem cab service also launched special promotion.