One terrorist killed, four arrested  

KARACHI: One terrorist was killed in an encounter with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) while four others were taken into custody during an operation in Mehran Town area of Korangi in Karachi on Monday.

According to CTD Incharge Umar Khatab, the CTD personnel raided a house in Mehran Town area, on intelligence report, during which terrorists hiding in the compound opened fire. As a result of the CTD’s retaliation one terrorist was killed while four of his accomplices were arrested.

The CTD in charge further added that the terrorists belonged to a banned outfit.

A large quantity of explosive material was also recovered from the house.