NAB chairman vows to eliminate corruption

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry chaired a meeting here on Monday to review progress on awareness and prevention campaign on “SAY NO TO CORRUPTION” launched throughout the country.

He said that the NAB was mandated to carry out awareness and prevention campaigns against corruption in pursuance of the Section 33C of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO).

Under the NAB’s awareness and prevention proactive campaign across the country, the NAB has been engaging different governmental, non-governmental organisations, media, civil society and other segments of the society in order to aware people about the ill effects of corruption.

Qamar Zaman said, as per the positive feedback received from various segments of the society, the NAB’s awareness campaign had been effectively and positively highlighted in print and electronic media throughout the country.

The NAB chairman further said that the NAB during 2016, under awareness campaign, had organised a walk at the Aiwan-e-Sadr which was led by the president of Pakistan in which people from all walks of life participated.