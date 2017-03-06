More checkposts to be set up along Iran, Afghanistan borders

ISLAMABAD: More check posts are going to be set up along the border line with Afghanistan and Iran under the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fassad.

Additional check posts will be established at the coastal highway, RCD road and different places along Iran and Afghanistan borders.

Personnel of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), customs, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Levies, police and intelligence agencies will be deployed at these check posts.

Scanners equipped with the latest technology will be given to the officers for effective monitoring.

Iran border has come under scrutiny as well as it has reportedly been used in terrorist activities of late.

Sources told that the purpose of such check posts is to prevent smuggling and transportation of militants.