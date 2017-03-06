Mohmand Agency: 5 Pak Army soldiers killed as militants attack check posts

Afgan militants reportedly attempted an attack on three Pakistan border posts in Mohmand Agency in Khyber last night (Sunday), killing five Pak Army soldiers.

The military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, said, “Last night terrorists from across the border attempted a physical attack on three Pakistan border posts in Mohmand Agency.”

“Effective presence, vigilance and response repulsed terrorists’ attempt,” the statement added. Over 10 militants were reportedly killed.

Naik Sanaullah, Naik Safdar, Sepoy Altaf, Sepoy Nek Muhammad and Sepoy Anwar were the soldiers killed during the attack

Army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa lauded the timely and quick response by Pakistani troops to last night’s cross-border attack. “Terrorists are a common threat and must be denied freedom of movement/action along the border,” the army chief said.

Gen Bajwa also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives of the soldiers.

The two neighbouring countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan share a complicated relationship. Afghanistan insists that Pakistan is using its soil for providing ‘safe havens’ to terrorists launching cross-border raids. Pakistan, on the other hand, blames Afghanistan for weak border controls and support allegedly being provided by Afghan intelligence agencies to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) among other banned anti-state elements.