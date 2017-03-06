Malala congratulates Peshawar Zalmi on PSL win

LONDON: Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousufzai congratulated Peshawar Zalmi on winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final against Quetta Gladiators.

Malala said she was ecstatic over the best team’s victory. “Zalmi played well throughout the tournament, thanks, foreign and local players.”

Earlier, Malala said she hopes all future matches of the Pakistan Super League will be held in Pakistani cities such as Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

In a video message, Yousafzai expressed happiness over PSL final being held in Lahore. She especially thanked Najam Sethi for his efforts to bring back cricket to Pakistan.

“I thank him for turning our dream into reality,” she said.

Malala sent good wishes to support her favourite team Peshawar Zalmi.

In the end, she welcomed all the foreign players who came to play the final match in Lahore.