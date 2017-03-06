‘Logan’ roars with massive $85.3 million debut at box office

Logan tore into the weekend box office, opening to a massive $85.3 million – proving that moviegoers will show up in force for R-rated comic book movies. The superhero spin-off marks Hugh Jackman’s last turn as Wolverine after 17 years of donning the adamantium claws.

As the movie business grows more saturated with stories about costumed vigilantes, studios are trying to find ways to differentiate their own comic book adaptations. Like Deadpool before it, Logan demonstrates that adults will turn out for tentpole fare that is bloodier and more profane than your average X-Men movie.

Logan was produced by 20th Century Fox and cost $97 million to make. Set in the near future, it follows Wolverine and an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart), who leaving their hiding place on the Mexican border to help a young mutant (Dafne Keen). James Mangold, who previously collaborated with Jackman on 2013’s The Wolverine, directed the movie and co-wrote the screenplay. Critics embraced the film, hailing it as a comic book movie with bite, with Variety’s Owen Gleiberman writing that Logan “…brings the saga to a satisfying finish.”

Despite Logan’s dominance, Blumhouse and Universal’s Get Out kept going strong. The low-budget thriller racked up $26.1 million, bringing its domestic haul to $75.9 million. That’s an impressive return for a film that cost less than $5 million to make.

Lionsgate’s The Shack took third place, earning a solid $16.1 million in its first weekend in theatres. The faith-based drama stars Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer and costs $26 million to produce. The Shack centres on a man (Sam Worthington) whose religious beliefs are tested following a family tragedy.

Warner Bros. The Lego Batman Movie and Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 2 rounded out the top five, earning $11.6 million and $4.7 million, respectively. That pushes the Lego spinoff’s box office total to $148.6 million and gives the John Wick follow up a domestic gross of $83 million.

Fresh off its best picture win, A24’s Moonlight grossed over $2.5 million and crossed the $25 million mark. The indie studio expects the coming-of-age drama to be the highest-grossing film in its history.

That said, Moonlight, which focuses on a young man growing up gay in Miami, is one of the least widely seen best picture winners, trailing the likes of Spotlight ($45 million, domestically ) and Birdman ($42.3 million, domestically). It has grossed more than The Hurt Locker, the 2009 victory that made just over $17 million stateside.

Bleecker Street’s The Last Word opened to $35,620 in limited release. The story of an ageing businesswoman (Shirley MacLaine) who enlists a writer (Amanda Seyfried) to pen her obituary, screened in four locations last weekend.