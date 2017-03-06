KU to accommodate 1,500 army officers for census

The teachers of the Karachi University (KU) has expressed their reservations over the administration’s move to allocate different departments of the varsity for accommodating the Pakistan Army troops, it is reliably learnt.

On the request of the federal government, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has assigned 200,000 troops of the army to assist the government for holding sixth population and housing census.

As per details, the teachers of the KU, the province’s highly dependable varsity, has shown reservations over the allocation of the campus teaching facilities for the accommodation of the troops to assist the government in census exercise, scheduled to begin from March 15 in Karachi.

Talking to Pakistan Today, the KU officials claimed that the varsity management has decided to accommodate 1500 jawans and officers of the Pakistan Army during the census.

“For accommodation, the varsity has decided to allocate newly-built Department of Pharmacy and Youth Affair Hostel,” they added.

“Deployment of the troops in the departments can cause damage to the academic activities,” the officials said, adding that “Academic activities are at its peak in this month as the varsity has planned to hold semester examination before the month of Ramadhan (end of May).”

Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) President Dr Shakeel Farooqui has also shown reservations over assigning running departments to the army.

“We have called an emergency meeting of the KUTS on the revelation that the varsity is going to hand over running departments to the army in the middle of the semester,” Dr Farooqui added.

“We condemn the varsity’s decision and has already apprised the vice chancellor (VC) about over reservations via a letter,” Dr Farroqui said, adding that “Pharmacy is one of the most important departments of the varsity and only top scorer get admissions in this department, and if the varsity hand over the department to the Army then it would cause serious damage to the academic activities going on there.”

A KU spokesman, when approached for confirmation, claimed that the varsity was asked for an accommodation of 1500 jawans and officers to carry out the census.

He claimed that the VC has called an emergency meeting on Tuesday (today) to finalise the space of accommodation.