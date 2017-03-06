KJo opens up about Kangana’s remark , asks her to leave B-Town if its that bad

Kangana Ranaut’s first appearance on Koffee With Karan stirred quite a lot of controversy.

The Fashion actor’s bold and daring statements from the show sparked reactions from Sonam, Alia and Karan himself.

Just when everyone thought it was over, Karan finally revealed what he truly thinks of the Queen star – and her remarks regarding nepotism and him.

“If ever my biopic is made, you’ll be the stereotypical Bollywood biggie who is snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders. Flag-bearer of nepotism. The movie mafia,” Kangana said on the show.

According to Spotboye, Karan finally opened up about Kangana’s remark, which B-Town took in bad taste.

During a session with Anupama Chopra at London School of Economics, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director opened up about nepotism.

“She was my guest and I had to hear what she had to say. When she says ‘Flag-bearer of Nepotism’, I want to say to her, I am glad she knows what it means.”

He went on to say that he has not promoted any of his family members in the industry but instead introduced 13 directors who had no ties with Bollywood.

He further said “I am done with Kangana playing the woman and the victim card. You cannot play a victim every time with some sad story to tell. If the industry is that bad, just leave it.”

Previously, during a live chat session on Twitter, someone asked Karan, “Was Kangana correct about nepotism?” To which Karan replied, “Not entirely! She made an impact on her sweeping statements! That was fun… for her! And the show.”

Soon after Karan, Alia and Sonam also responded to Kangana’s nepotism remark.

The Udta Punjab star said, “I believe Kangana said that in a very different context and she was only speaking from her own perspective. I don’t think she was attacking somebody. I feel I have given my views on nepotism, a lot of times that I have now got bored of talking about it.” reports Business Standard.

Now, the Khoobsurat star in a recent event, responded to Kangana’s remark, saying, “I don’t even know what Kangana said. I am travelling these days. What has she said? She keeps saying things all the time. She’s very entertaining, I love Kangana. I look forward to her interviews.”

We wonder what the Tanu Weds Manu has to say about this.