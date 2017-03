ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz government isn’t serious about re-establishing military courts.

Zardari clarified his party was not against military courts, saying they have advised extension in their tenure for a year.

“We have never opposed military courts and are only coming up with recommendations on the proposal,” Zardari told journalists in Islamabad.