FC releases song to celebrate the culture of Balochistan

Frontier Corps Balochistan has released a song and accompanying video to pay tribute to the Baloch people on the eve of the Balochistan cultural day. It has been released in four languages: Pashto, Barahvi, Urdu, and Balochi.

The song aims to spread patriotism among the people of Balochistan and recounts and the enormous contributions made by people its people for the establishment of peace in the province.

It narrates the cultural history of Balochistan and presents a peaceful depiction of the province. The video also highlights the province’s natural beauty and shows glimpses of Baloch rural life.