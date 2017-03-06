Dates for third edition of MLLF festival announced

Just weeks after the second Mother Languages Literature (MLLF) Festival concluded, organisers of the festival announced dates for the third edition on Sunday.

The next edition will be held on February 17 and 18 next year at Lok Virsa, announced Indus Cultural Forum Chairperson Niaz Nadeem during a ceremony to appreciate the volunteers who worked during the two-day festival last month.

Nadeem added that they would continue the tradition of hosting the festival around the international mother languages day, which is celebrated on February 21.

“There is a debate going on about the importance of literature festivals in Pakistan. Through MLLF we are trying to make literature relevant to the masses because we are featuring the languages which a majority of Pakistani write and speak,” he added.

Lok Virsa’s Executive Director Dr Fozia Saeed said that it was time for parents to take responsibility for teaching their children their mother languages.

“The MLLF is a demonstration of how responsible citizens can volunteer to promote and protect their languages and culture, in addition to doing their [regular] jobs,” she said.

Strengthening Partici­patory Organization (SPO) Executive Director Naseer Memon said that the festival had sparked a national debate on the status of mother languages.

He added that the Senate had held first ever public hearing on the issue.