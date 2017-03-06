Corpse of kidnapped man found inscribed with message by Daesh in Multan

The bullet-riddled body of a man kidnapped more than two years ago was found in Multan marked with ‘Daesh Albakistan’ and other chilling messages.

Umer Mobeen Jilani, the son of an ex-civil servant, had been kidnapped on his way to work back on the night of June 14 2014.

Today the body of the youth was discovered by area locals after which they informed the police who moved the deceased to Nishtar hospital for autopsy and further investigation. Initial examination has suggested that Jilani was shot 5 times.

The body had been dressed in an orange prison suit often worn by inmates in American prisons. On the back of the clothes was inscribed “Inspector Umar Mobeen Jilani, spy of the ISI, kidnapped 16 June 2014.” The chilling message was underneath a large “Daish Albakistan” label.

It is being assumed by the police that the man had been kidnapped as he was related to both a high official in the government and former Chief Justice Tasaduq Hussain Jilani. Although there has been no official confirmation, authorities are working on the hunch that this is the work of the infamous terror outfit Daesh rather than a cover-up. They also suspect that the man had been kidnapped and murdered for working for the ISI.