CM reviews Ujala Programme

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting here on Monday to review the implementation of the Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that 20 thousand schools will be illuminated through solar energy under this programme and that it would be started from schools in southern Punjab. He said that this programme would be implemented in phases and completed by the end of current year.

The chief minister said that a comprehensive survey for the provision of solar panels to schools deprived of electricity should be completed at the earliest, adding that decisions regarding the implementation of the programme should be fully followed through.

He said that the committee headed by the chief secretary should review the implementation programme every week. Shehbaz Sharif said that priority should be given to those schools which were completely without electricity currently.

Advisor Dr Umer Saif, the chief secretary, the planning and development chairman, secretaries of the communication and works, finance, schools education, and energy departments, and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.