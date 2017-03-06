CM Khattak announces Rs20 million reward for Peshawar Zalmi

about 1 hour ago BY Web Desk
pervaizkhattak-kpk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has announced a Rs20 million reward for Peshawar Zalmi for winning the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) second edition Sunday night.

The chief minister also invited the management and players of Zalmi to a grand reception to be held in their honour in Peshawar.

Khattak, in a series of tweets on PTI’s official Twitter page, congratulated the Peshawar team and its owner Javed Afridi on winning the title.

Khattak also called Javed Afridi and congratulated him on the victory of his team in the second edition of the PSL.



Top