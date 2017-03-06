CM Khattak announces Rs20 million reward for Peshawar Zalmi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has announced a Rs20 million reward for Peshawar Zalmi for winning the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) second edition Sunday night.

The chief minister also invited the management and players of Zalmi to a grand reception to be held in their honour in Peshawar.

Khattak, in a series of tweets on PTI’s official Twitter page, congratulated the Peshawar team and its owner Javed Afridi on winning the title.

#QuettaGladiators you were fantastic throughout the tournament and it was a pleasure watching your games. Better luck next time — Pervez Khattak (@PervezKhattakCM) March 5, 2017

Khattak also called Javed Afridi and congratulated him on the victory of his team in the second edition of the PSL.