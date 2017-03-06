CM congratulates all on successful PSL final

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the successful conduct of the final match of the Pakistan Super League signalled that the day was not far off when terrorism and extremism would be eliminated completely from the country. He also congratulated and thanked all those who had made the event a success.

The chief minister expressed these views while addressing a press conference on Monday held in connection with the successful holding of the final match.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the prime minister and the chief of army staff for extending full cooperation for holding the match. He said that the success of the match was due to the devoted police officers and security personnel who had been called to perform their duties on the day.

The CM thanked foreign guests and players, especially Vivian Richard and Darren Sammy, saying that they had proved their friendship by visiting Pakistan. He also thanked provincial ministers, chief secretary, inspector general police, federal and provincial agencies and all the relevant institutions for making the event successful.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Jehangir Khanzada, Advisor Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, the chief secretary, additional chief secretary home, inspector general police Punjab and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.