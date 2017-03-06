CCPO appreciates police force for securing PSL final

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Amin Vains on Monday said that the security arrangements made by the Lahore police to secure the final match of the Pakistan Super League were exemplary and every official of the police deserved appreciation.

“The entire force of the Lahore police, including the investigation wing, operations wing, and traffic wing put their lives in danger to provide security to the spectators who came from all over the country.”

He expressed these views in a meeting that was held to appreciate the services of officers of Lahore police.

“We are thankful to all the security agencies for their support and the Safe City Authority also played an important role in securing the PSL final by monitoring the whole event,” DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf said on the occasion.

The meeting was also attended by DIG Investigation Choudhry Sultan, DIG Security Dr Moin, SSP Admin Rana Ayaz Saleem and Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmed, along with all the SPs of the operations and investigations wings.