89% Pakistanis ready to fight for their country: survey

According to a global survey from WIN/Gallup International, Pakistan ranks first in the list of countries where people are willing to fight for their country.

An overwhelming 89 per cent Pakistanis said they would fight for their country, private news channel reported.

India ranks two where 75 per cent people showed their willingness to fight for their country. Turkey ranks third with 73 per cent, China ranks fourth with 71 per cent, Russia ranks fifth with 59 per cent, US ranks sixth with 44 per cent and UK ranks seventh with 27 per cent.

Japan remains at bottom of list where only 11 per cent nationals expressed willingness to fight in case of need.