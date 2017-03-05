Two more T20Is added on to Pakistan tour of Windies

In what can be described as a great news for T20 fans, Pakistan’s tour of West Indies has been extended by two T20Is with a total of four now scheduled between Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago to kick off the start of Pakistan’s seven-week tour of the Caribbean. The additional fixtures have also caused a shift in dates for the first of the originally scheduled pair of T20Is.

The tour itinerary originally comprised two T20Is, three ODIs and three Tests starting with a T20I in Trinidad & Tobago on March 31. The tour will now begin in Barbados on March 26 with the first of the now four T20Is. The other additional T20I will then take place on March 30 in Trinidad while the third T20I is pushed back to April 1.

The WICB had looked into possibly staging both of the additional T20Is in Lauderhill, Florida on March 25 and 26 and according to sources, a deposit was placed with stadium officials at the Central Broward Regional Park to reserve the facility for those two dates. However, the source indicated that there were concerns over the ability of Pakistan’s squad to get US visas processed on short notice and the decision was made to schedule the additional T20Is inside the Caribbean.

This is only the second time a four-match T20I series has been scheduled between Full Members. The first took place between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at Khulna in January 2016.