Shootout: four terrorists arrested, CTD inspector killed

At least four alleged terrorists were arrested after an exchange of fire in Sahiwaland that resulted in the death of an inspector of the counter-terrorist department.

Counter-terrorism department (CTD) personnel raided a hideout in Garh area of Sahiwal based on a tip-off. Upon being found out, the terrorists started firing at the police party. CTD Inspector Fida Hussain was killed and two other police personnel were injured.

The CTD retaliated and later arrested four terrorists. Two accomplices the captured terrorists managed to flee the scene.

The injured were rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ) for treatment.

The CTD also claimed to have recovered explosives and weapons from the suspects’ possession.