Rs 50m allocated for renovation of Rawat Fort

The Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage has allocated Rs 50 million for the refurbishment and up gradation of Rawat Fort.

Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage has devised a strategy in this regard and consulted Heritage Division of Punjab. Meanwhile, the ministry has also completed the survey of Rawat Fort.

A PC-1 for the up gradation of the Rawat Fort has also been prepared. During the first phase of project encroachments established besides the Rawat Fort would be finished, while 10 security cameras would also been installed.

During the second phase, a special policy would be developed to protect and secure the identity and historical building of Rawat Fort.