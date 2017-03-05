Rs 11 bn of CPEC funds released for public sector development

The government had released Rs 11.085 billion for 23 projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) out of a total allocation of Rs 53.273 billion for the year 2016-17.

By February 24, the government had released Rs 5.8 billion for the construction of the Burhan-Hakla to D I Khan section of the motorway out of a total allocation of Rs 22 billion for the current fiscal year.

The Thakot to Havelian 118 km construction project received Rs 600 million out of a total allocation of Rs 16.5 million. The project also received an amount of Rs 1.7 billion out of total allocation Rs 1.8 billion for land.

Rs 310 million have been released for Basima-Khuzdar (110 km) N-30 out of a total of Rs 1300 million, while no funds have been released yet for the New Gwadar International Airport project for which Rs 1.5 billion had been allocated for the year 2016-17.

Likewise, the project construction and blacktopping of the access road from the Makran Coastal Highway to the New Gwadar International Airport received Rs 40 million from a total allocation of Rs 100 million.

The federal government has also released Rs 126 million for the construction of the Cross-Border OFC System between China and Pakistan for international connectivity of voic/data traffic out of a total allocation of Rs 230 million for the period under review.

The government also released the Rs 1300 million allocated for CPEC related security projects.

Rs 44 million were released for the CPEC Center of Excellence, but none for the Pak-China friendly exchanges programme for which Rs 10 million was allocated for the current fiscal year.

Construction of the Gwadar Eastbay Expressway received Rs 100 million out of a total of Rs 4700 million whereas the feasibility study for the construction of breakwaters received Rs 120 million out of Rs 300 million.

In addition, the government also released Rs 20 million for the Pak-China Technical And Vocational Institute at Gwadar out of total allocation Rs 250 million.

Similarly, Rs 43.23 million out of Rs 125.5 million were released for a feasibility study for connecting Gwadar to Karachi and Gwadar to Jacobabad via Basima, whereas no funds were released for the up-gradation of the existing 50 bed Gwadar hospital to 300 beds for which Rs 458 million had been allocated for the year 2016-17.

An amount of Rs 24.404 million was released for the CPEC support project to the ministry of railways out of the total Rs 100 million, while a comprehensive feasibility study for the upgradation and rehabilitation of mainline 1 (ML-1) and a new dry port at Havelian (Buldhair) received Rs 28 million out of Rs 28.06 million.

Rs 534.65 million out of a total allocation of Rs 1168 million was also released for the doubling and improvement of the existing track from Port Qasim to Bin Qasim station.