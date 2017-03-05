Role of district administration pivotal to settle expat issues: OPC

Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti has said that complaints by overseas Pakistanis can be addressed in days rather than months through the vibrant input of field officers at the divisional and district levels.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the pending complaints of expatriate Pakistanis in Rawalpindi. Rawalpindi Commissioner Azmat Mehmood, DC Talat Mehmood Gondal, and CPO Israr Ahmad also attended the meeting.

The commissioner said that the role of the district administration was pivotal to resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis as it deals directly with line departments. He said that instead of adopting traditional methods to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis, out-of-the-box strategies should be adopted and the mechanism of complaint redressal should be sped up.

Afzaal Bhatti said that field officers should ensure at least two meetings of the district overseas Pakistanis committees (DOPC) in a month and that proceedings regarding the redressal of complaints should be uploaded onto the OPC web portal regularly.

Different complaints of overseas Pakistanis also came under discussion and the commissioner issued instructions to resolve these issues. Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Azmat Mehmood informed the participants of the meeting that complaints of overseas Pakistanis are being settled on a priority basis and that implementation of the decisions of the DOPCs is being ensured.