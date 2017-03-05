Rawalpindi mayor for strict action against use of residential units for commercial purposes

Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Naseem Khan has directed to launch drive against use of residential units for commercial purposes in the city.

In a statement, he said that strict action will be taken against those who are found responsible for running businesses in the residential units.

The mayor directed the corporation officers to seal all those houses which are used for commercial purposes.

He further added that a case will be also registered in the relevant police station against the responsible for breaching law. He vowed that no one would be allowed to use residential areas for commercial activities.