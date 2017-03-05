Punjab CM reviews PSL final arrangements

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif demonstrated his cricketing skills while batting at nets at the Gadaffi stadium here on Sunday.

Shahbaz Sharif who visited the stadium to review the final arrangements for the grand finale of the second edition of the PSL went to the nets and batted like a seasoned cricketer.

The CM batted left officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Super League and district administration in awe.

With his skillful batting, he proved that he was equally good in cricket the way he has command on politics .