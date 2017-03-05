PSP president stresses national unity to counter challenges

HYDERABAD: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) President Anis Qaimkhani has said Pakistan’s enemies inside and outside the country has been hatching conspiracies to scuttle the country’s march to development.

While talking to a delegation of Pakhtun community at the PSP office in Latifabad here on Sunday, Qaimkhani emphasised national unity among all to defeat such conspiracies.

“We need to unite and think as one nation,” he added.

Qaimkhani said the terrorist attacks were also targeting economy of the country that might increase an unemployment and poverty.

The PSP had provided a platform to unite the people, he concluded.