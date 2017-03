LAHORE: The stage is set for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final on Sunday and management has announced panel of umpires as well who will officiate the match.

As per details, Sri Lanka’s Roshan Mahanama will be the match referee and his fellow countryman Ranmore Martinesz will accompany Pakistan’s Shozab Raza as on-field umpire.

Ahsan Raza will be the TV umpire and Ahmed Shahab will perform the dutieis of fourth umpire.

PSL final will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore at 08:00 PM (PST).