NAB to establish training academy

National Accountability Bureau has planned to set up training academy for NAB officials here on pattern of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy.

NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said on Saturday that the purpose of establishing the academy would meet training requirements of all ranks of NAB officers/officials on modern lines with state-of-art techniques and technology, according to a press release.

He further informed that a forensic science laboratory has been established in NAB. The laboratory has the capacity to conduct analysis in the fields of digital forensics, questioned documents; fingerprints analysis so that investigation officers/officials and prosecutors may utilize forensic facilities in order to investigate cases within stipulated time period as per SOPs/laws.

The NAB chairman informed this while chairing a meeting to review progress of training of trainers (TOT) two-week workshop held for NAB investigation officers and prosecutors at NAB Headquarters.