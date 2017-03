The Met office has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country. However, light rain is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob division

According to a synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities: Islamabad and Murree 5°C, Lahore 13°C, Karachi 22°C, Peshawar 9°C, Quetta 4°C, Gilgit 2°C, Muzaffarabad 07°C, Kalam -7°C, Astore -4°C, Bagrote, Hunza, Dir -3°C, Gupis, Rawalakot -2°C, Malamjabba , Gilgit -1°C.