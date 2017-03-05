Man hurls shoe at Sheikh Rasheed in Lahore

A shoe was hurled at Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Saturday when he got off a train in Lahore.

The AML chief was leaving after his brief interaction with newsmen at Lahore railway station, when an elderly man threw his ‘Peshawari Chappal’ at the Awami Muslim League chief.

Identified as Faqir Muhammad alias Baba Lakhpati, the elderly man said his political rivalry with the AML chief drove him to do so.

The first time in recent history someone threw a shoe at a politician was in 2008, when an Iraqi journalist in Baghdad threw his shoes, one after the other, at the then United States President George W. Bush while he was addressing a press conference.