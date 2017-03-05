Lahore braces for PSL final amidst tight security

The security presence in Lahore has increased significantly in preparation for the PSL final. The Gaddafi Stadium, situated in the Nishtar sports complex, has been squadroned off from the general public over the last three days to maintain the necessary security arrangements. On March 5, however, the gates will open to allow cricket fans to pour in to watch the game.

An estimated 18,000 tickets have already been sold for the PSL final between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators – a full house is expected on Sunday – as the PCB attempts to bring high-profile cricket involving overseas players back to Pakistan.

Though the PSL had maintained from the start that this year’s final would be held in Pakistan, the recent wave of terror had caused uncertainty in many circles. The PCB has remained adamant however and the final is set to kick off today at Gadaffi.

To safeguard the PSL final, over 10,000 security personnel have been deployed, including the Punjab police, and Rangers. The Nishtar Park compound is being protected by huge metal gates, and spectators will be able to enter the Gaddafi Stadium only after three layers of security checks, some of which take place at a two-kilometre protective perimeter around the venue. The first layer of checks – after the five areas marked for parking – can be passed only after verification of the person’s original CNIC.

The entire complex has also been set up with a new range of scanners, high definition facial-recognition CCTV systems, and police control centers. No public vehicle is allowed within a kilometre of the sports complex, and entry will be on foot from Liberty roundabout and Ferozpur Road, through extensive security layers. Surrounding roads connected to the complex will be closed for traffic and alternative routes have been given by the Lahore traffic police.

A makeshift hospital facility has also been built within the hockey stadium adjacent to the cricket stadium in case of emergency. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 6pm and the match for 8pm.

A rehearsal of the security drills was also carried out between the airport and the teams’ hotel on Mall Road, and from the hotel to the stadium, using the PCB’s bullet-proof buses. All these arrangements are being presented to foreign security advisors in a bid to inform other cricket-playing countries regarding measures put in place by the PCB.

The uncertainty over which foreign players will turn out for Peshawar and Quetta in the final has also come to an end. It is believed that the foreign players will be offered separate payments – some as high as $50,000 – to play the single game in Pakistan.