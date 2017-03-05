Iran sees progress in Hajj talks with Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN: Iran said on Sunday there had been progress in talks with Saudi Arabia on allowing citizens of the Islamic republic to join this year´s Hajj pilgrimage, despite some remaining issues.

Iranians were barred from attending last year´s hajj after the two countries severed diplomatic ties and failed to agree on security measures.

“Most of the questions up for discussion have been resolved and a couple of issues are remaining,” the ISNA news agency quoted Ali Ghazi Askar, the Iranian supreme leader´s representative for Hajj affairs, as saying.

“If those questions are resolved, we hope pilgrims will soon be sent to Saudi Arabia,” he added, without giving details.

Talks have been ongoing since an Iranian delegation travelled to Saudi Arabia on February 22.

A key issue has been compensation for the families of hundreds of people killed in a stampede during the 2015 Hajj. Iran says 464 of its citizens died in the disaster.