IOK: two killed by Indian troops in Tral

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of violence killed two Kashmiri youth and injured many during a 14-hour long military operation in Tral area of Pulwama district.

Indian troops during the violent military operation killed the youth in Hafoo Nazneenpora village of Tral in the district on Sunday morning, the KMS reported.

An Indian army official claimed that the youth were killed in an encounter. He said that two bodies of the youth were recovered after the house in which the youth were present was blasted by the forces with mines.

People flouting curfew and other restrictions came out in large number and started protesting against the killing of the youth. Many people were injured in these clashes.