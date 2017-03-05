Inspector killed, DSP injured during shoot-out in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: One inspector was martyred while a deputy superintendent of police was injured during an encounter between the counter-terrorism department (CTD) personnel and terrorists in Sahiwal on Saturday night.

According to CTD officials, two terrorists were also injured in the shoot-out, while four others were arrested and explosive material was found in their possession. Two other terrorists escaped from the site.

The officials said their department had received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in Harrapa village of Sahiwal. During the raid, the terrorists opened fire at the officials, killing inspector Fida Hussain and leaving a DSP injured.

The martyred inspector’s body and injured persons were shifted to the hospital.